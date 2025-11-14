Left Menu

Nubank's Strong Q3 Performance Surpasses Expectations

Nu Holdings, operating as Nubank, reported a significant rise in third-quarter net income, fueled by gains in Brazil and Mexico. The digital lender posted a $783 million net income, a 39% increase from last year, exceeding analysts' expectations. Strategic financial management in both countries contributed to this success.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-11-2025 02:38 IST | Created: 14-11-2025 02:38 IST
Nu Holdings, the parent company behind Brazil's digital banking leader Nubank, announced a robust 39% increase in its net income for Q3, fueled by operations in Brazil and Mexico. The lender achieved a $783 million net income from July to September, overtaking analyst estimates of $757 million.

Chief Financial Officer Guilherme Lago credited the profit surge to significant scale gains in Brazil and enhanced credit portfolio management in Mexico. The strategic reduction in deposit costs in Mexico also played a crucial role in Nubank's financial uplift.

Lago emphasized that the synergy between operational leverage in Brazil and asset liability strategies in Mexico contributed notably to Nubank's consolidated performance. The results reflect the company's successful navigation and adaptation in dynamic financial markets.

