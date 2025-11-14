Left Menu

U.S.-South Korea Trade and Investment Pact: Transforming Bilateral Economic Ties

The U.S. and South Korea agreed on a trade and investment deal lowering tariffs on Korean autos and auto parts while setting tariffs on wood and pharmaceutical imports from South Korea at a maximum of 15%. The agreement entails a $350 billion investment plan, with significant allocations toward shipbuilding cooperation.

In a landmark agreement achieved last month, the United States and South Korea have charted a new path for their economic partnership, unveiling a comprehensive trade and investment plan.

The agreement slashes tariffs on Korean autos and auto parts to 15% and caps tariffs on U.S. wood and pharmaceutical imports from South Korea at the same rate, ensuring competitive parity with other nations. Terms for semiconductor trade promise favorable conditions comparable to South Korea's principal contender, Taiwan.

Central to the deal is a colossal $350 billion investment initiative. Seoul commits $200 billion in cash with remaining funds designated for shipbuilding collaboration, including loans from policy institutions and private investment. Profits from these ventures will be evenly divided before the recovery of initial investments.

