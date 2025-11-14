Genesys International Reports Robust Q2 Growth Driven by Strategic Initiatives
Genesys International Corporation reported a 6.8% increase in net profit, reaching Rs 12 crore in Q2 FY26. Revenue rose to Rs 76.94 crore. The company credited strategic initiatives and new technologies, like their 3D ADAS-driven navigation map platform, as key drivers for their growth and market success.
Genesys International Corporation, a leader in digital mapping and geospatial services, announced a 6.8% year-on-year increase in its consolidated net profit, reporting Rs 12 crore in the September-ended quarter. This upturn is attributed to strategic business initiatives and operational efficiencies.
The company also witnessed a rise in revenue from operations, increasing by 6.8% to Rs 76.94 crore from Rs 72 crore in the same period last year. Compared to the previous quarter, Genesys saw a 68.7% boost in profit and an 8.5% rise in revenue.
Sajid Malik, Chairman and Managing Director, highlighted the significance of efficient cash flow management and innovation in developing their 3D ADAS-driven navigation map platform, which has gained significant validation and future potential from industry partners.