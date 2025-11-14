Left Menu

RedBird Capital Withdraws $671M Bid for Telegraph Media Group

RedBird Capital Partners, a U.S.-based investment firm, confirmed the withdrawal of its £500 million (approximately $671 million) offer to acquire Britain's Telegraph Media Group. This announcement marks a significant shift in the media acquisition landscape. The firm's spokesperson officially confirmed the decision to Reuters.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-11-2025 18:26 IST | Created: 14-11-2025 18:26 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

RedBird Capital Partners, a private investment firm based in the U.S., has officially retracted its bid to acquire Britain's Telegraph Media Group for £500 million. The spokesperson for RedBird confirmed to Reuters on Friday that their offer has been withdrawn, reshaping acquisition strategies within the media sector.

The Telegraph Media Group, known for publishing the iconic Daily and Sunday Telegraph newspapers, was the intended acquisition in a deal valued at approximately $671 million, as per Friday's exchange rates.

This development marks a notable change for the media landscape, as RedBird's potential ownership could have significantly influenced the direction of the Telegraph's operations and influence.

(With inputs from agencies.)

