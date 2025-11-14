Left Menu

Revolutionary Autonomous Underwater Vehicles to Enhance Naval Operations

The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) has successfully developed a new generation of man-portable autonomous underwater vehicles. These vehicles, equipped with side scan sonar and underwater cameras, are designed to detect underwater mines in real-time. Advanced recognition algorithms further streamline operations, reducing mission time and workload.

  Country:
  • India

The Defence Research and Development Organisation has unveiled a breakthrough in naval technology with the development of man-portable autonomous underwater vehicles (MP-AUVs).

Announced by the defence ministry, these advanced vehicles are equipped with side scan sonar and underwater cameras to detect mine-like objects in real-time.

Deep learning algorithms provide autonomous target classification, significantly cutting down operator workload and mission duration. The DRDO's Naval Science and Technological Laboratory in Visakhapatnam spearheaded this project.

