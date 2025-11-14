Revolutionary Autonomous Underwater Vehicles to Enhance Naval Operations
The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) has successfully developed a new generation of man-portable autonomous underwater vehicles. These vehicles, equipped with side scan sonar and underwater cameras, are designed to detect underwater mines in real-time. Advanced recognition algorithms further streamline operations, reducing mission time and workload.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 14-11-2025 18:26 IST | Created: 14-11-2025 18:26 IST
- Country:
- India
The Defence Research and Development Organisation has unveiled a breakthrough in naval technology with the development of man-portable autonomous underwater vehicles (MP-AUVs).
Announced by the defence ministry, these advanced vehicles are equipped with side scan sonar and underwater cameras to detect mine-like objects in real-time.
Deep learning algorithms provide autonomous target classification, significantly cutting down operator workload and mission duration. The DRDO's Naval Science and Technological Laboratory in Visakhapatnam spearheaded this project.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Bihar Assembly poll results trend indicates people are with PM Modi, says Andhra CM Chandrababu Naidu in Visakhapatnam summit.
NDA is set to get 190 seats in Bihar Assembly polls, says Andhra CM Chandrababu Naidu in Visakhapatnam summit.
No other leader enjoys people's trust as PM Modi does, says Andhra CM Chandrababu Naidu in Visakhapatnam.