Left Menu

India Enforces New Privacy Rules Amid AI Boom

India has introduced privacy rules requiring companies to minimize personal data collection, aligning with the EU's GDPR. These regulations affect major firms like Meta and Google in a bid to protect user data amidst AI expansion. Firms must justify data collection and inform users of breaches.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-11-2025 18:48 IST | Created: 14-11-2025 18:48 IST
India Enforces New Privacy Rules Amid AI Boom

India has implemented new privacy regulations as of Friday, compelling tech giants such as Meta, Google, and OpenAI to limit personal data collection and enhance user control over their information. These regulations mirror the European Union's GDPR, reflecting a global trend towards rigorous data protection in the AI era.

Under these new rules, companies can collect only necessary data for specific purposes, in line with India's 2023 Digital Personal Data Protection law. Firms are required to provide Indian users with clear justifications for data collection, opportunities to opt out, and notification in the event of data breaches.

With nearly a billion internet users, India represents a key market for AI services like ChatGPT, Perplexity, and Google Gemini. Dhruv Garg of the Indian Governance and Policy Project highlights this development as a critical operational step in India's privacy regime. The country is also preparing further digital regulations, including heightened compliance for AI and social media companies.

TRENDING

1
Routine Training Flight Ends in Crash Near Chennai

Routine Training Flight Ends in Crash Near Chennai

 India
2
This massive win and unwavering support has taken Bihar by storm ('garda uda diya'): PM Modi at BJP headquarters.

This massive win and unwavering support has taken Bihar by storm ('garda uda...

 India
3
Tech Stocks Tumble: Wall Street's Rocky Morning

Tech Stocks Tumble: Wall Street's Rocky Morning

 Global
4
Operation Ganga Guard: Ensuring Safety on India's Rivers

Operation Ganga Guard: Ensuring Safety on India's Rivers

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Renewables strengthen financial stability in OECD nations

Europe’s agri-food sector missing out on digital transformation

Agricultural sustainability lags behind national innovation gains in Eastern Europe

Global diagnostic systems must evolve to prevent future pandemics

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025