India Enforces New Privacy Rules Amid AI Boom

India has implemented new privacy regulations as of Friday, compelling tech giants such as Meta, Google, and OpenAI to limit personal data collection and enhance user control over their information. These regulations mirror the European Union's GDPR, reflecting a global trend towards rigorous data protection in the AI era.

Under these new rules, companies can collect only necessary data for specific purposes, in line with India's 2023 Digital Personal Data Protection law. Firms are required to provide Indian users with clear justifications for data collection, opportunities to opt out, and notification in the event of data breaches.

With nearly a billion internet users, India represents a key market for AI services like ChatGPT, Perplexity, and Google Gemini. Dhruv Garg of the Indian Governance and Policy Project highlights this development as a critical operational step in India's privacy regime. The country is also preparing further digital regulations, including heightened compliance for AI and social media companies.