Tesla's Bold Move to Exclude China-Made Parts
Tesla is reportedly requiring its suppliers to exclude China-made components in its U.S. car manufacturing. The company is working to replace these parts within the next year or two. Some components have already been switched to non-China origins, according to sources familiar with the situation.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-11-2025 13:54 IST | Created: 15-11-2025 13:54 IST
Tesla is reportedly mandating its suppliers to exclude components manufactured in China from its U.S. automotive production line, according to a report from the Wall Street Journal on Friday.
The electric vehicle giant has already succeeded in replacing certain China-made components with parts sourced from alternative countries. The company now aims to extend this initiative to all remaining components within the next couple of years, informed insiders revealed.
Reuters has noted that it has yet to independently confirm the details of the report.
