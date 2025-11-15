Left Menu

Tech Scam Unveiled: Bengaluru Firm's Fraudulent Operations Busted

Twenty-one employees of Musk Communications, based in Bengaluru, were arrested for impersonating Microsoft support staff to defraud US citizens. The bust was part of a coordinated operation involving cyber command units and police. Numerous digital devices were seized during the raid.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 15-11-2025 19:44 IST | Created: 15-11-2025 19:44 IST
Tech Scam Unveiled: Bengaluru Firm's Fraudulent Operations Busted
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant crackdown by Bengaluru police, twenty-one employees of Musk Communications were arrested for allegedly defrauding US citizens by posing as Microsoft technical support staff. This action forms part of a carefully coordinated operation targeting fraudulent tech activities.

The arrests took place during a raid authorized by a search warrant, spanning two days, within the Whitefield office of Musk Communications. Police revealed that the operation was executed with assistance from the Cyber Command's technical team, cyber security analysts, and officers from nearby Cyber Crime Police Stations.

Under the vigilant guidance of Dr. Pronab Mohanty, DGP, Cyber Command Unit, the police seized numerous electronic devices and systems linked to the fraudulent activities. The operation concluded with the firm's employees being detained, while efforts to capture additional suspects and examine digital evidence are ongoing.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
NDA's Landslide Victory in Bihar: Power Dynamics and Political Maneuvers

NDA's Landslide Victory in Bihar: Power Dynamics and Political Maneuvers

 India
2
Rangasamy Applauds Nadda on Bihar Victory

Rangasamy Applauds Nadda on Bihar Victory

 India
3
Alex Marquez Dominates Valencia GP Sprint, Eyes Third Consecutive Home Victory

Alex Marquez Dominates Valencia GP Sprint, Eyes Third Consecutive Home Victo...

 Global
4
IFFI 2025 Set for Grand Opening as Goa, Centre Unveil Major Festival Highlights

IFFI 2025 Set for Grand Opening as Goa, Centre Unveil Major Festival Highlig...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India’s talent pipeline unprepared for AI-era demands

Global South users bear hidden cost of AI misalignment

Renewables strengthen financial stability in OECD nations

Europe’s agri-food sector missing out on digital transformation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025