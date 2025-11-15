Tech Scam Unveiled: Bengaluru Firm's Fraudulent Operations Busted

In a significant crackdown by Bengaluru police, twenty-one employees of Musk Communications were arrested for allegedly defrauding US citizens by posing as Microsoft technical support staff. This action forms part of a carefully coordinated operation targeting fraudulent tech activities.

The arrests took place during a raid authorized by a search warrant, spanning two days, within the Whitefield office of Musk Communications. Police revealed that the operation was executed with assistance from the Cyber Command's technical team, cyber security analysts, and officers from nearby Cyber Crime Police Stations.

Under the vigilant guidance of Dr. Pronab Mohanty, DGP, Cyber Command Unit, the police seized numerous electronic devices and systems linked to the fraudulent activities. The operation concluded with the firm's employees being detained, while efforts to capture additional suspects and examine digital evidence are ongoing.

