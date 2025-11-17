Tech Giants and Market Movements: A Financial Ballet
Amidst a packed financial week, Wall Street experienced minor shifts as Nvidia and other tech results loom. Alphabet's stake increase by Berkshire Hathaway caused a premarket jump, while Apple's shares slid. Market analysts anticipate governmental data will confirm slowing labor trends, influencing Federal Reserve decisions.
Wall Street braced for a modest start on Monday, confronted with a week filled with significant tech and economic data. Alphabet's shares rose in premarket trading as Berkshire Hathaway disclosed a substantial stake in the Google-parent, raising Alphabet by 3.9%, while Apple's shares declined by 1.2%.
Investors are closely watching Nvidia's results, expected Wednesday, to gauge if AI stock's remarkable rally has reached its peak amidst signs of overvaluation. Reflecting this, Nvidia's shares fell 1.6%. The Dow, S&P 500, and Nasdaq were all set to open slightly lower.
Upcoming economic indicators include the much-awaited September jobs report on Thursday. With recent Fed decisions and private market insights, experts predict continued caution underlining investor sentiment, lest earlier optimism fades in light of slower labor growth and rate stability signals.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Major Indices Tumble as AI Giant Nvidia Set to Reveal Earnings
Gold and Silver Prices in Flux Amidst Federal Reserve Speculations
Global Markets Brace for Nvidia Earnings Amid Rising Tensions
Tech Stocks Resurge Amid Federal Reserve's Hawkish Stance
Wall Street Awaits Nvidia Results Amid Rate Cut Concerns