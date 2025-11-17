Tech Giants and Market Movements: A Financial Ballet

Wall Street braced for a modest start on Monday, confronted with a week filled with significant tech and economic data. Alphabet's shares rose in premarket trading as Berkshire Hathaway disclosed a substantial stake in the Google-parent, raising Alphabet by 3.9%, while Apple's shares declined by 1.2%.

Investors are closely watching Nvidia's results, expected Wednesday, to gauge if AI stock's remarkable rally has reached its peak amidst signs of overvaluation. Reflecting this, Nvidia's shares fell 1.6%. The Dow, S&P 500, and Nasdaq were all set to open slightly lower.

Upcoming economic indicators include the much-awaited September jobs report on Thursday. With recent Fed decisions and private market insights, experts predict continued caution underlining investor sentiment, lest earlier optimism fades in light of slower labor growth and rate stability signals.

