China's C919 Jetliner Makes Its Mark at Dubai Airshow

China's aerospace ambitions took center stage at the Dubai Airshow as the country's C919 jetliner demonstrated its potential to disrupt the market dominated by Boeing and Airbus. The Chinese planemaker COMAC is actively seeking a spot in the global market despite regulatory challenges, as highlighted by its latest showcase in Dubai.

The C919, China's first major domestic jetliner, captivated attendees with its sleek design and strategic importance to Beijing. Yet, it faces hurdles, notably lacking key certifications from Western regulators and a reliance on Western suppliers, revealed during trade tensions with the U.S.

COMAC remains undeterred, with plans to expand its fleet, including a longer variant of the C919 to rival the Airbus A321neo and Boeing MAX 10. Despite limited major international customers, the company's presence signals a growing ambition to penetrate the Western-dominated aerospace industry as it strengthens ties in the Gulf.

