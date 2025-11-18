Yen Hits Nine-Month Low Amidst Fed Rate Speculations

The Japanese yen has fallen to its weakest level in over nine months, trading as low as 155.29 to the U.S. dollar during early Asian market hours on Tuesday. This decline is attributed to diminishing expectations that the Federal Reserve will cut interest rates in its next policy meeting.

The downward trend has sparked concern among Japanese officials, with Finance Minister Satsuki Katayama expressing worries over the rapid, one-sided movements in the exchange market and the broader economic implications of a devalued yen. Such concerns have prompted discussions between Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi and Bank of Japan Governor Kazuo Ueda.

Meanwhile, the U.S. financial landscape shows a mixed picture. While the Fed futures suggest only a 43% chance of a December rate cut, Fed officials point to labor market vulnerabilities and potential productivity shifts due to AI. This uncertainty has pulled down U.S. stock indices and affected global currencies.