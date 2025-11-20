Left Menu

Germany plans to boost funding for European Space Agency, says minister

Germany plans to significantly increase funding for the European Space Agency, with Research Minister Dorothee Baer set to pledge up to 5 billion euros ($5.76 billion) at the ESA's conference in the north-western city of Bremen next week.

Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 20-11-2025 20:28 IST | Created: 20-11-2025 20:28 IST
Germany plans to boost funding for European Space Agency, says minister
  • Country:
  • Germany

Germany plans to significantly increase funding for the European Space Agency, with Research Minister Dorothee Baer set to pledge up to 5 billion euros ($5.76 billion) at the ESA's conference in the north-western city of Bremen next week. "It will definitely be more than three years ago, when it was around 3.5 billion. If we now reach the 5-billion mark, that would be extremely positive," she told Reuters on Thursday.

The funding is part of a larger strategy on space security that the government presented on Wednesday, with plans to invest as much as 35 billion euros in coming years on space defence. "We have been resting on a peace dividend for a very, very long time. That's why it's good and right that the strategic importance of space travel has now been so clearly recognized."

With a view to the upcoming conference, Baer also urged the ESA to be open to reform: What is needed is a mix of expensive, large-scale projects, like the Ariane rocket, and many smaller projects that rely more heavily on start-ups, she said. You have to "think big", she said, referring to planned moon flights. "At the same time, there must be a great deal of flexibility so new players can also enter the market."

($1 = 0.8675 euros)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Surprise! Argentina proclaims Rosario Central the 'league champion' for 2025

Surprise! Argentina proclaims Rosario Central the 'league champion' for 2025

 Global
2
Gujarat’s welfare schemes helping persons with disabilities achieve self-reliance

Gujarat’s welfare schemes helping persons with disabilities achieve self-rel...

 India
3
FTA with India to help boost bilateral trade, investments: Israeli minister Barkat

FTA with India to help boost bilateral trade, investments: Israeli minister ...

 Global
4
Death toll from Indonesia's Central Java landslides rises to 30

Death toll from Indonesia's Central Java landslides rises to 30

 Indonesia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digitalization reinforces, not reduces, urban inequality

Financial inclusion can offset economic damage of informality

AI systems failing to serve diverse users due to ignored personality differences

How advanced high-tech sensors are reshaping sustainable agriculture

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025