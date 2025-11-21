Sophrosyne Technologies raises USD 2 million in funding from Bluehill.VC

Semiconductor startup Sophrosyne Technologies has raised USD 2 million (Rs 17.7 crore) in a seed funding round from Bluehill.VC.

The Bengaluru-headquartered company, in a statement, said the funds will accelerate Sophrosyne's transition from prototype silicon to full-scale development and global OEM engagement. The firm plans to use the capital to drive expansion across silicon design, firmware development, and early customer deployments in India and international markets.

Sophrosyne Technologies is developing a unified multi-vital biosensing SoC for wearable digital-health devices. It has received a design-linked incentive (DLI) grant of USD 1.2 million from the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY).

