Left Menu

Sophrosyne Technologies raises USD 2 million in funding from Bluehill.VC

Semiconductor startup Sophrosyne Technologies has raised USD 2 million Rs 17.7 crore in a seed funding round from Bluehill.VC.The Bengaluru-headquartered company, in a statement, said the funds will accelerate Sophrosynes transition from prototype silicon to full-scale development and global OEM engagement. It has received a design-linked incentive DLI grant of USD 1.2 million from the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology MeitY.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-11-2025 15:54 IST | Created: 21-11-2025 15:54 IST
Sophrosyne Technologies raises USD 2 million in funding from Bluehill.VC
  • Country:
  • India

Semiconductor startup Sophrosyne Technologies has raised USD 2 million (Rs 17.7 crore) in a seed funding round from Bluehill.VC.

The Bengaluru-headquartered company, in a statement, said the funds will accelerate Sophrosyne's transition from prototype silicon to full-scale development and global OEM engagement. The firm plans to use the capital to drive expansion across silicon design, firmware development, and early customer deployments in India and international markets.

Sophrosyne Technologies is developing a unified multi-vital biosensing SoC for wearable digital-health devices. It has received a design-linked incentive (DLI) grant of USD 1.2 million from the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY).

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Sebi chief says not looking to regulate digital gold

Sebi chief says not looking to regulate digital gold

 India
2
GRAPHIC-Global equity funds draw inflows for ninth week on corporate earnings optimism

GRAPHIC-Global equity funds draw inflows for ninth week on corporate earning...

 Global
3
Chinese fishing net platform collapses, five foreign tourists fall into water

Chinese fishing net platform collapses, five foreign tourists fall into wate...

 India
4
UPDATE 2-Taiwan lifts restrictions on food imports from Japan

UPDATE 2-Taiwan lifts restrictions on food imports from Japan

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital transformation expands geographic reach of global supply chains

AI deepfakes, mass chat abuse and grooming push digital gender divide into crisis

Massive food loss crisis hits East Africa as key crops spoil across value chains

Gender cues can shift AI fairness decisions, raising concerns for real-world use

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025