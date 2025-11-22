Left Menu

Walmart's Bold Move: Opening in South Africa

Walmart has launched its first store in South Africa, signaling its entry into the African market. The inauguration in Roodepoort attracted eager shoppers seeking low prices and exclusive products. The retailer introduces a competitive online delivery service and partners with local enterprises, creating jobs in the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-11-2025 22:04 IST | Created: 22-11-2025 22:04 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a landmark move, Walmart has opened its inaugural store in South Africa, marking the retail giant's entry into the vibrant but competitive African market.

The new store, located in Roodepoort, west of Johannesburg, drew crowds of over a hundred shoppers eager to explore Walmart's 'Everyday Low Prices' and a range of international products rarely seen in the local market. Unique items like designer air fryers by Drew Barrymore, rare Labubu dolls, and Dr. Pepper sodas generated significant interest.

With the introduction of a sixty-minute online delivery service, Walmart positions itself as a direct contender against Checkers' Sixty60 service from Shoprite. This expansion not only signifies a business milestone but also reflects Walmart's commitment to providing cost-effective solutions to consumers while supporting local businesses by collaborating with 15 local enterprises and creating 80 jobs.

(With inputs from agencies.)

