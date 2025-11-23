Major Banks' Data Risk: Tech Vendor Breach Exposes Client Information
A cyberattack on tech vendor SitusAMC may have exposed data from major banks like JPMorgan Chase and Citi. SitusAMC, a vendor for real estate lenders, revealed compromised information from its systems, including client accounting data and legal contracts. No disruption to banking services was reported.
A recent cyberattack on technology vendor SitusAMC has potentially compromised client data from major financial institutions, including JPMorgan Chase, Citi, and Morgan Stanley. The breach, disclosed on November 12, has sparked concerns among the banks whose client information might have been accessed.
SitusAMC, a New York-based vendor serving real estate lenders, issued a statement detailing that the breached data involved corporate information such as accounting documents and legal contracts. The firm has notified law enforcement and assured that the incident has been contained, with no malware involved, keeping services fully operational.
FBI Director Kash Patel confirmed the agency's collaboration with affected organizations to assess the breach's impact. While there are no reports of operational disruptions to banking services, the investigation continues as stakeholders seek to understand the full extent of the breach.
(With inputs from agencies.)
