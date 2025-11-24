Left Menu

Cyberscope Sets Benchmark as First Audited Firm in Solana's Ecosystem

Cyberscope, part of TAC Security, is now the first smart contract audit firm approved in the Solana Ecosystem Directory. This approval connects Cyberscope directly with Solana's expanding developer community, promising a surge in audit requests as DeFi and other Web3 applications thrive.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 24-11-2025 19:43 IST | Created: 24-11-2025 19:43 IST
Cyberscope Sets Benchmark as First Audited Firm in Solana's Ecosystem
  • Country:
  • India

In a pioneering move, Cyberscope has become the first smart contract audit company to receive official review, approval, and listing within the Solana Ecosystem Directory.

Being part of this directory links Cyberscope with Solana's rapidly expanding developer base, which supports extensive on-chain activity in the burgeoning Web3 landscape. Solana's platform is instrumental for users looking to list, explore, and engage with various projects through network voting.

Experts project that this strategic approval could attract a multitude of new audit requests annually, aligning with Solana's advancements in decentralised finance, memecoins, payments, and consumer applications—all of which necessitate swift and reliable smart contract audits.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
NBA Scandal: Chauncey Billups and Mafia in Poker Scheme

NBA Scandal: Chauncey Billups and Mafia in Poker Scheme

 Global
2
Delhi Transport Minister Overhauls DTC Bus Safety Protocols After Fire Incidents

Delhi Transport Minister Overhauls DTC Bus Safety Protocols After Fire Incid...

 India
3
Mumbai Court Clerk Denied Bail in High-Profile Bribery Case

Mumbai Court Clerk Denied Bail in High-Profile Bribery Case

 India
4
Stalin Challenges Palaniswami Amid Paddy Procurement Standoff

Stalin Challenges Palaniswami Amid Paddy Procurement Standoff

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why Expectations Matter: Diagnostic Overreaction and Its Effects on Open-Economy Stability

WHO Unveils Framework to Integrate Traditional and Biomedical Care in Health Systems

Stronger city governance emerges as WHO’s key strategy for healthier, more resilient societies

Thailand’s Inequality Eases, but Rising Household Debt Threatens a Fragile Recovery

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025