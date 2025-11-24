Cyberscope Sets Benchmark as First Audited Firm in Solana's Ecosystem

In a pioneering move, Cyberscope has become the first smart contract audit company to receive official review, approval, and listing within the Solana Ecosystem Directory.

Being part of this directory links Cyberscope with Solana's rapidly expanding developer base, which supports extensive on-chain activity in the burgeoning Web3 landscape. Solana's platform is instrumental for users looking to list, explore, and engage with various projects through network voting.

Experts project that this strategic approval could attract a multitude of new audit requests annually, aligning with Solana's advancements in decentralised finance, memecoins, payments, and consumer applications—all of which necessitate swift and reliable smart contract audits.

