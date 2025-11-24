Wall Street Surges on Tech Gains and Interest Rate Hopes
Wall Street's major indexes rose as tech stocks and mega-caps like Alphabet surged, amid growing expectations of a Federal Reserve rate cut in December. Dovish comments from Fed officials offered relief, prompting mixed investor sentiment. Despite volatility, optimism persists as the holiday season begins.
Wall Street experienced a significant surge on Monday, primarily driven by tech stocks and heavyweight firms such as Alphabet, as investors bet on a potential Federal Reserve rate cut in December. Insightful comments from Fed Governor Christopher Waller and New York Fed President John Williams helped quell recent investor concerns.
Despite the positive momentum, divisions within the Fed persist, with some policymakers cautioning against the potential rate cut ahead of December's FOMC meeting. Investors, however, seem optimistic, with a 76.9% probability of a 25-basis-point rate cut next month, up from 42% the previous week.
Shares in major companies soared, with Alphabet and Tesla leading, while communication services topped the gains in the S&P 500 sectors. Although November posed challenges with valuation concerns and market volatility, upcoming retail data with the holiday season may influence consumer spending patterns and market stability.
(With inputs from agencies.)
