Revolutionizing Marketing with Comviva's AI-Powered MobiLytix RTM

Comviva has introduced a new AI-driven MobiLytix platform for real-time marketing, enhancing marketers' ability to create effective campaigns with minimized manual efforts. The platform employs intelligent AI agents for continuous learning, optimization, and orchestration, marking a shift from marketing automation to marketing autonomy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 25-11-2025 15:35 IST | Created: 25-11-2025 15:35 IST
Comviva, a prominent figure in digital transformation, has announced the launch of GenAI-driven MobiLytix® Real Time Marketing (RTM). The platform's advanced AI capabilities aim to enhance conversion rates, retention, and customer lifetime value by enabling marketers to design smarter, faster campaigns.

The MobiLytix RTM platform enhances agility for marketing teams, allowing them to independently plan and execute campaigns. It leverages AI-driven decision-making and pre-defined templates, supporting swift deployment even for complex campaigns.

Manish Singhal of Comviva highlights the shift towards an intelligent marketing ecosystem driven by AI agents. This evolution fosters improved campaign performance and sustained business growth, utilizing over 120 AI models and a 360° customer profile approach.

(With inputs from agencies.)

