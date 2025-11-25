Coinbase is taking bold steps to solidify its role as the 'everything exchange' by 2025, aggressively expanding into decentralized trading. In a strategic move, Coinbase recently acquired Vector, a decentralized exchange operating on the Solana network, marking its ambition to simplify crypto trading.

While Coinbase expands its portfolio, DeepSnitch AI is gaining traction as a core solution to the primary issue plaguing the crypto industry: the lack of reliable, actionable information. Heralded as one of the top AI crypto coins for 2025, DeepSnitch AI promises early investors significant returns by leveraging its advanced five-agent system to narrow the information gap for retail traders.

As the digital currency landscape becomes more challenging, projects like DeepSnitch AI and Bittensor highlight the growing intersection of AI and cryptocurrency, positioning themselves as leaders in the next wave of innovation and utility, with analysts forecasting substantial financial growth in this converging sector.

