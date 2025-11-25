Left Menu

RailTel and Techno Electric Unveil Megawatt Data Hub in Noida

RailTel Corporation of India partners with Techno Electric to establish a 10 MW data centre in Noida, aiming to enhance India's data localization and security. The facility, spanning 17,000 sq meters, will offer hosting, colocation, and managed services, aligning with the Digital India mission.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 25-11-2025 17:42 IST | Created: 25-11-2025 17:42 IST
RailTel and Techno Electric Unveil Megawatt Data Hub in Noida
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The railway sector sees a significant development as RailTel Corporation of India joins forces with Techno Electric & Engineering Company Limited to establish a 10 megawatt (MW) data centre in Noida. This initiative, praised by Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, is expected to bolster India's data localization and national security efforts.

The forthcoming data centre, covering an expanse of 17,000 square meters, is strategically set in Noida's evolving digital and industrial landscape. RailTel's Silver Jubilee Data Center represents a commitment to adhere to superior industry standards, providing diverse services such as hosting, colocation, and managed services.

This collaboration signifies a commitment to the Digital India mission, with the data centre being developed under a 30-year revenue-sharing model with Techno Electric. The facility will play a pivotal role in expanding digital infrastructure across tier-2 and tier-3 towns, enhancing AI adoption and secure connectivity throughout the nation.

TRENDING

1
India's star cricketer Rohit Sharma is ICC brand ambassador for 2026 T20 World Cup: Jay Shah.

India's star cricketer Rohit Sharma is ICC brand ambassador for 2026 T20 Wor...

 Global
2
Bhubaneswar Set to Host Inaugural National Indoor Championships and Continental Tour Silver Level Meet

Bhubaneswar Set to Host Inaugural National Indoor Championships and Continen...

 India
3
Ukraine's Framework for Peace: Crucial Talks Underway

Ukraine's Framework for Peace: Crucial Talks Underway

 Ukraine
4
Supreme Court Demands Democratic Reforms in Uttar Pradesh Cooperatives

Supreme Court Demands Democratic Reforms in Uttar Pradesh Cooperatives

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global inequality deepens as financial literacy fails to keep pace with technology

Equity, not detection, will decide AI’s future in higher education

Turkmenistan at a Turning Point: OECD Calls for Stronger Reforms to Attract Investment

OECD Warns Higher Education Must Redesign Funding Models to Stay Financially Viable

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025