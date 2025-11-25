RailTel and Techno Electric Unveil Megawatt Data Hub in Noida

The railway sector sees a significant development as RailTel Corporation of India joins forces with Techno Electric & Engineering Company Limited to establish a 10 megawatt (MW) data centre in Noida. This initiative, praised by Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, is expected to bolster India's data localization and national security efforts.

The forthcoming data centre, covering an expanse of 17,000 square meters, is strategically set in Noida's evolving digital and industrial landscape. RailTel's Silver Jubilee Data Center represents a commitment to adhere to superior industry standards, providing diverse services such as hosting, colocation, and managed services.

This collaboration signifies a commitment to the Digital India mission, with the data centre being developed under a 30-year revenue-sharing model with Techno Electric. The facility will play a pivotal role in expanding digital infrastructure across tier-2 and tier-3 towns, enhancing AI adoption and secure connectivity throughout the nation.