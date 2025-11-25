ISRO and Private Sector Propel India Towards Navigation Autonomy

In a significant boost to India's space and defense capabilities, ISRO Chairman V Narayanan expressed satisfaction with private sector participation in developing complex navigation systems. Addressing the media in Thiruvananthapuram, Narayanan highlighted companies like Ananth Technologies for their efforts in reducing the nation's dependence on imported technology.

As part of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision for a 'Viksit Bharat 2047,' the ISRO chief underscored the role of indigenous technology as key. Narayanan praised Ananth Technologies' Centre of Excellence in Navigation, inaugurated recently, as a major leap towards bridging technical gaps by collaborating with DRDO and BrahMos.

Moving beyond navigation, Narayanan also briefed on the progress of India's ambitious Gaganyaan mission, noting that 8,000 tests have been completed. He further mentioned the private PSLV-N1 launch within the year and ongoing work for the BlueBird mission, indicating steady advancements in the country's aerospace endeavors.

(With inputs from agencies.)