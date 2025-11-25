Russian Cyber Attack Targets US Firm Over Sister-City Ties to Ukraine

Hackers affiliated with Russian intelligence launched an attack on an American engineering company this fall, according to a US cybersecurity firm, targeting it due to its work for a US municipality linked to a sister city in Ukraine.

This incident highlights Russia's evolving cyber warfare tactics, as it aggressively targets an expanding array of entities, including governments, organizations, and private businesses connected to Ukraine in any way.

The US cybersecurity firm Arctic Wolf identified this cyber offensive and its orchestrators, known as RomCom, who are known to target entities associated with Ukraine and its opposition to Russian aggression.

