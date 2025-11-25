Left Menu

Russian Cyber Attack Targets US Firm Over Sister-City Ties to Ukraine

Russian hackers targeted a US engineering firm linked to a sister city in Ukraine. The attack reflects Russia's aggressive cyber tactics against entities supporting Ukraine. The Arctic Wolf security firm identified the attack, launched by the group RomCom, as part of a broader campaign against Ukrainian-linked organizations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 25-11-2025 20:38 IST | Created: 25-11-2025 20:38 IST
Russian Cyber Attack Targets US Firm Over Sister-City Ties to Ukraine
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

Hackers affiliated with Russian intelligence launched an attack on an American engineering company this fall, according to a US cybersecurity firm, targeting it due to its work for a US municipality linked to a sister city in Ukraine.

This incident highlights Russia's evolving cyber warfare tactics, as it aggressively targets an expanding array of entities, including governments, organizations, and private businesses connected to Ukraine in any way.

The US cybersecurity firm Arctic Wolf identified this cyber offensive and its orchestrators, known as RomCom, who are known to target entities associated with Ukraine and its opposition to Russian aggression.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Operation Kalnemi: Crackdown on Bangladeshi Nationals in Dehradun

Operation Kalnemi: Crackdown on Bangladeshi Nationals in Dehradun

 India
2
Argentina's Economic Surge Surprises Analysts

Argentina's Economic Surge Surprises Analysts

 Global
3
Zelenskiy Champions Inclusive Security Talks for Ukraine Peace Plan

Zelenskiy Champions Inclusive Security Talks for Ukraine Peace Plan

 Global
4
FBI Probes Democratic Lawmakers Over Video on Military Orders

FBI Probes Democratic Lawmakers Over Video on Military Orders

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global inequality deepens as financial literacy fails to keep pace with technology

Equity, not detection, will decide AI’s future in higher education

Turkmenistan at a Turning Point: OECD Calls for Stronger Reforms to Attract Investment

OECD Warns Higher Education Must Redesign Funding Models to Stay Financially Viable

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025