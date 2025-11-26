South Africa Dominates India in Test Series Sweep
South Africa achieved a resounding 2-0 series victory over India in the second test held in Guwahati, winning by 408 runs. India, striving to reach an improbable target of 549, fell short at 140, with Ravindra Jadeja top-scoring 54 runs. South Africa's Simon Harmer excelled, taking six wickets.
In a commanding display of cricket prowess, South Africa secured a 2-0 series win against India after an emphatic 408-run victory in the second test held in Guwahati on Wednesday.
India was tasked with chasing a daunting target of 549 runs but faltered at 140 all out on the final day. Ravindra Jadeja provided some resistance with a top score of 54, yet it proved insufficient against South Africa's formidable bowling.
Off-spinner Simon Harmer emerged as the standout performer with remarkable figures of 6-37, sealing the visitors' decisive series sweep.
