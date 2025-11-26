Left Menu

South Africa Dominates India in Test Series Sweep

South Africa achieved a resounding 2-0 series victory over India in the second test held in Guwahati, winning by 408 runs. India, striving to reach an improbable target of 549, fell short at 140, with Ravindra Jadeja top-scoring 54 runs. South Africa's Simon Harmer excelled, taking six wickets.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-11-2025 12:44 IST | Created: 26-11-2025 12:44 IST
South Africa Dominates India in Test Series Sweep
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a commanding display of cricket prowess, South Africa secured a 2-0 series win against India after an emphatic 408-run victory in the second test held in Guwahati on Wednesday.

India was tasked with chasing a daunting target of 549 runs but faltered at 140 all out on the final day. Ravindra Jadeja provided some resistance with a top score of 54, yet it proved insufficient against South Africa's formidable bowling.

Off-spinner Simon Harmer emerged as the standout performer with remarkable figures of 6-37, sealing the visitors' decisive series sweep.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Revamping Power: J&K's March Towards Smart Meter Success

Revamping Power: J&K's March Towards Smart Meter Success

 India
2
Belgian Strike Grounds Flights, Challenges Government Reforms

Belgian Strike Grounds Flights, Challenges Government Reforms

 Global
3
Kerala's Tightrope: Balancing Labour Laws and Worker Rights

Kerala's Tightrope: Balancing Labour Laws and Worker Rights

 India
4
Karnataka's Leadership Divide: Congress High Command Faces Crossroads

Karnataka's Leadership Divide: Congress High Command Faces Crossroads

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Modern AI models may hold key to understanding how brain actually learns

Technology investments fail without strong organizational values

How quantum tech could collapse existing cryptocurrencies

How blockchain can securely store real emission data from everyday driving

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025