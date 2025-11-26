South Africa Dominates India in Test Series Sweep

In a commanding display of cricket prowess, South Africa secured a 2-0 series win against India after an emphatic 408-run victory in the second test held in Guwahati on Wednesday.

India was tasked with chasing a daunting target of 549 runs but faltered at 140 all out on the final day. Ravindra Jadeja provided some resistance with a top score of 54, yet it proved insufficient against South Africa's formidable bowling.

Off-spinner Simon Harmer emerged as the standout performer with remarkable figures of 6-37, sealing the visitors' decisive series sweep.

(With inputs from agencies.)