HCL and SAP Drive Next-Gen Automation with Physical AI

In a significant development in the tech industry, HCL Technologies has announced an expanded collaboration with European software leader SAP to create Physical AI applications.

The joint venture focuses on infusing AI into industrial and business operations, aiming to improve productivity and operational efficiency. Their work will involve leveraging autonomous systems capable of perception and action in the physical world, targeting sectors such as manufacturing and logistics.

Moreover, advancements in AI-led warehouse operations and fleet management plan to automate and optimize logistics at an enterprise level. HCLTech and SAP will also investigate applications in 3D reality capture to enhance data analysis and decision-making capabilities.