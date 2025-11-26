Turkey Bolsters 'Steel Dome' Air Defence with $6.5B Contracts

In a significant move, Turkish defence companies have signed contracts valued at $6.5 billion. This investment is directed towards reinforcing Turkey's integrated, multi-layered 'Steel Dome' air defence system.

The Turkish Defence Industries Presidency (SSB) announced this development on Wednesday, highlighting the importance of the agreements.

The contracts include the creation and refinement of advanced combat systems by Roketsan. According to SSB Chairman Haluk Gorgun, the 'Steel Dome' will be constructed using fully domestic systems, underscoring Turkey's focus on self-reliance in defence technology.

(With inputs from agencies.)