Turkey Bolsters 'Steel Dome' Air Defence with $6.5B Contracts

Turkish defence companies have signed contracts worth $6.5 billion to enhance Turkey's 'Steel Dome' air defence system. These agreements involve the development of combat systems by Roketsan and aim to use entirely domestic technologies, as announced by the Turkish Defence Industries Presidency.
In a significant move, Turkish defence companies have signed contracts valued at $6.5 billion. This investment is directed towards reinforcing Turkey's integrated, multi-layered 'Steel Dome' air defence system.
The Turkish Defence Industries Presidency (SSB) announced this development on Wednesday, highlighting the importance of the agreements.
The contracts include the creation and refinement of advanced combat systems by Roketsan. According to SSB Chairman Haluk Gorgun, the 'Steel Dome' will be constructed using fully domestic systems, underscoring Turkey's focus on self-reliance in defence technology.
