Safran's Strategic Expansion: India Anchors Aerospace Ambitions
French aerospace leader Safran is expanding its India operations by establishing two new maintenance facilities in Hyderabad for LEAP and M88 engines. These facilities aim to bolster India's aviation market and contribute to Safran's goal of tripling revenue in India to over 3 billion euros by 2030.
- Country:
- India
French aerospace giant Safran has announced a significant expansion of its Indian operations, unveiling plans to activate two new maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) facilities in Hyderabad by 2026. This initiative includes a 200-million-euro site for LEAP engines and a separate facility for M88 engines used in Rafale jets.
The LEAP engine MRO center, the largest of its kind globally, will employ more than 1,100 people once at full capacity and perform up to 300 shop visits annually. Meanwhile, the M88 facility will provide maintenance for over 600 engine modules per year. Together, these facilities emphasize India's critical role in Safran's strategy.
Safran's CEO, Olivier Andries, highlighted India's significance in the global aerospace market, underlining the company's commitment to increasing local sourcing and contributing to the 'Make in India' initiative. With various collaborations, including a joint venture with Bharat Electronics, Safran aims to triple its revenue in India by 2030.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Safran
- India
- LEAP engines
- M88 engines
- Hyderabad
- aerospace
- expansion
- Growth
- investment
- Make in India
ALSO READ
Pune Metro Expansion Approved with Rs 9,858 Crore Boost
Railway Expansion: Gujarat and Mumbai to See Major Connectivity Upgrades
Elior India Doubles Down on Hyderabad Expansion
Historic Expansion: EIL and Dangote Group Set to Transform Energy Landscape with World's Largest Refinery
Laser Power & Infra Secures Rs 836 Crore Projects for Utility Expansion