Left Menu

Safran's Strategic Expansion: India Anchors Aerospace Ambitions

French aerospace leader Safran is expanding its India operations by establishing two new maintenance facilities in Hyderabad for LEAP and M88 engines. These facilities aim to bolster India's aviation market and contribute to Safran's goal of tripling revenue in India to over 3 billion euros by 2030.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 26-11-2025 16:11 IST | Created: 26-11-2025 16:11 IST
Safran's Strategic Expansion: India Anchors Aerospace Ambitions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

French aerospace giant Safran has announced a significant expansion of its Indian operations, unveiling plans to activate two new maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) facilities in Hyderabad by 2026. This initiative includes a 200-million-euro site for LEAP engines and a separate facility for M88 engines used in Rafale jets.

The LEAP engine MRO center, the largest of its kind globally, will employ more than 1,100 people once at full capacity and perform up to 300 shop visits annually. Meanwhile, the M88 facility will provide maintenance for over 600 engine modules per year. Together, these facilities emphasize India's critical role in Safran's strategy.

Safran's CEO, Olivier Andries, highlighted India's significance in the global aerospace market, underlining the company's commitment to increasing local sourcing and contributing to the 'Make in India' initiative. With various collaborations, including a joint venture with Bharat Electronics, Safran aims to triple its revenue in India by 2030.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Delhi's Breathless Battle: Congress Urges Action on Air Quality Crisis

Delhi's Breathless Battle: Congress Urges Action on Air Quality Crisis

 India
2
Britain Raises Dividend Tax Rates

Britain Raises Dividend Tax Rates

 United Kingdom
3
Britain's New Mileage Charge for EVs: A Financial Strategy Unveiled

Britain's New Mileage Charge for EVs: A Financial Strategy Unveiled

 United Kingdom
4
EU Funds Boost Poland's Defense Through SAFE Programme

EU Funds Boost Poland's Defense Through SAFE Programme

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Modern AI models may hold key to understanding how brain actually learns

Technology investments fail without strong organizational values

How quantum tech could collapse existing cryptocurrencies

How blockchain can securely store real emission data from everyday driving

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025