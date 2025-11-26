Safran's Strategic Expansion: India Anchors Aerospace Ambitions

French aerospace giant Safran has announced a significant expansion of its Indian operations, unveiling plans to activate two new maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) facilities in Hyderabad by 2026. This initiative includes a 200-million-euro site for LEAP engines and a separate facility for M88 engines used in Rafale jets.

The LEAP engine MRO center, the largest of its kind globally, will employ more than 1,100 people once at full capacity and perform up to 300 shop visits annually. Meanwhile, the M88 facility will provide maintenance for over 600 engine modules per year. Together, these facilities emphasize India's critical role in Safran's strategy.

Safran's CEO, Olivier Andries, highlighted India's significance in the global aerospace market, underlining the company's commitment to increasing local sourcing and contributing to the 'Make in India' initiative. With various collaborations, including a joint venture with Bharat Electronics, Safran aims to triple its revenue in India by 2030.

(With inputs from agencies.)