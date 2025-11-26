Revolutionizing EV Safety: Passive Hybrid Cooling Breakthrough

In a groundbreaking development, researchers at MIT World Peace University in Pune have engineered a passive hybrid cooling system aimed at elevating the safety and efficiency of electric vehicle (EV) batteries. The patented technology offers a significant leap forward by leveraging natural convection and phase-change processes.

Unlike traditional systems that rely on energy-consuming components, this novel approach integrates heat pipes with a specialized nano-fluid, maintaining optimal battery temperatures without drawing power from the EV's systems. The innovation is especially vital for high-temperature regions like India, where EV safety concerns are mounting due to increasing fire incidents.

The technological advancement is expected to make substantial inroads into the global EV battery thermal management systems market, projected to rise significantly in the coming years. As the demand for enhanced safety and performance capabilities surges, this cooling system presents a promising solution for addressing the thermal management challenges faced by electric vehicles.

