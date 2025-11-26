Left Menu

Revolutionizing EV Safety: Passive Hybrid Cooling Breakthrough

MIT-WPU researchers have developed a passive hybrid cooling system for electric vehicle batteries, enhancing performance and safety. This energy-efficient solution uses natural convection and engineered nano-fluids to prevent overheating, crucial for regions with high temperatures like India. The innovation supports safer, longer-lasting EV battery usage.

Updated: 26-11-2025 17:43 IST
In a groundbreaking development, researchers at MIT World Peace University in Pune have engineered a passive hybrid cooling system aimed at elevating the safety and efficiency of electric vehicle (EV) batteries. The patented technology offers a significant leap forward by leveraging natural convection and phase-change processes.

Unlike traditional systems that rely on energy-consuming components, this novel approach integrates heat pipes with a specialized nano-fluid, maintaining optimal battery temperatures without drawing power from the EV's systems. The innovation is especially vital for high-temperature regions like India, where EV safety concerns are mounting due to increasing fire incidents.

The technological advancement is expected to make substantial inroads into the global EV battery thermal management systems market, projected to rise significantly in the coming years. As the demand for enhanced safety and performance capabilities surges, this cooling system presents a promising solution for addressing the thermal management challenges faced by electric vehicles.

