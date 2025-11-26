Left Menu

Harnessing AI for Expansion: India's Tech Future Beyond Profit

Arundhati Bhattacharya, CEO of Salesforce South Asia, highlights the critical role of AI beyond profit-driving automation. Emphasizing technological growth in sectors like healthcare, Bhattacharya argues for AI's power in enhancing services and productivity, stressing the importance of continuous skill development in adapting to this technological evolution.

Arundhati Bhattacharya, President and CEO of Salesforce South Asia, calls for a shift in the AI debate beyond mere profit-driven automation. She believes technology is pivotal in enhancing services such as healthcare and education in India, a country with a population of 1.4 billion. Bhattacharya asserts that AI will complement, not replace, human roles.

Acknowledging tech transitions as potentially challenging, Bhattacharya likens AI's impact to the digital transformation in banking, enhancing productivity and broadening service reach. She emphasizes the necessity for continual skill development to keep pace with overwhelming technological advancements.

Highlighting AI's application in healthcare, Bhattacharya points out its capacity to alleviate pressure on medical infrastructure. Digital adoption, she argues, should be seen as an enabler, not just a profit mechanism. Salesforce's growth in India, she notes, is driven by demand for AI-powered solutions, underscoring technology's broader societal benefits.

