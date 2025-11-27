Anta Sports Eyes Puma Takeover

Chinese sportswear giant Anta Sports Products is reportedly considering acquiring Germany's Puma, as per Bloomberg News. The Hong Kong-listed entity has engaged an adviser to explore a potential bid.

Sources indicate Anta may collaborate with a private equity firm should they choose to move forward with this strategic move. The acquisition, if it happens, would signify a major shift in the global sportswear industry.

Reuters has not yet independently confirmed Bloomberg's report regarding the potential takeover. The development, however, has caught the attention of industry observers and market analysts.