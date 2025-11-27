Mahindra's Electric Surge: Ambitious Plans for EV Dominance

Mahindra & Mahindra is making significant strides in the electric vehicle segment, announcing ambitious plans to sell around 7,000 units monthly by the fiscal year's end. According to CEO Rajesh Jejurikar, the Mumbai-based automaker is expanding its production capacity to 8,000 units per month, anticipating a substantial increase in sales.

The company recently launched the seven-seater XEV 9S, contributing to its goal of having electric vehicles constitute 25% of its overall volumes by the late 2020s. Furthermore, Mahindra is actively working on establishing around 1,000 EV charging points by 2027, focusing on high-traffic areas to accommodate this growth.

In response to supply chain challenges, Mahindra is implementing multiple mitigation strategies and exploring battery recycling solutions. The company is also pursuing the government's production-linked incentive scheme, ensuring local value addition through the new XEV 9S and BE 6 models, as part of its broader strategy for a sustainable electric future.

(With inputs from agencies.)