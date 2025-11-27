Left Menu

LipidVerse 2025: Pioneering Innovations in Lipid Nanotechnology

LipidVerse 2025, a pivotal one-day conference at IIT Bombay, highlighted the latest advances in lipid-based nanotechnology for pharmaceuticals. With key discussions on gene delivery, cancer therapy, and regulatory concerns, the event connected academia and industry experts for collaborative progress in lipid nanomedicine.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 27-11-2025 17:38 IST | Created: 27-11-2025 17:38 IST
  • Country:
  • India

LipidVerse 2025 successfully wrapped up at IIT Bombay, offering a platform for leading industry experts and academics. The conference explored groundbreaking advancements in lipid nanotechnology, discussing its vital role in gene delivery, cancer therapy, and regulatory challenges.

The event, sponsored by leaders like VAV Lipids, emphasized collaborative initiatives between academia and industry to transform laboratory innovations into practical applications. Expert panels debated intellectual property rights and called for strong engagement models to foster innovation.

Speakers stressed the support provided by institutions like IIT Bombay and VAV Lipids to push the boundaries of lipid science, effectively shaping the future of medicine through shared research and insights.

(With inputs from agencies.)

