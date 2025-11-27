AI Revolutionizes Clean Energy: Spotlight on World Future Energy Summit 2026

In a significant move towards clean energy transformation, the World Future Energy Summit 2026, hosted in Abu Dhabi, is set to spotlight the role of artificial intelligence (AI) in reshaping the global energy landscape. From January 13-15, industry leaders and experts will gather to explore AI's impact on energy production, transmission, and distribution.

The summit, part of Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week, will introduce the FUSE AI Zone, a platform hosting over 40 companies displaying state-of-the-art AI solutions aimed at driving clean energy and climate resilience. Additionally, the inaugural Artificial Intelligence Conference will delve into responsibly deploying AI to accelerate advancements in infrastructure and smart cities.

Key discussions will focus on how AI's predictive capabilities can optimize clean energy management and address challenges like energy policy gaps and carbon footprint reduction. The summit underscores AI's potential to power sustainable energy systems and meet the region's ambitious clean energy targets, as highlighted in the 2025 AI and Technology Insights Report.

(With inputs from agencies.)