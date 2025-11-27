Left Menu

AI Revolutionizes Clean Energy: Spotlight on World Future Energy Summit 2026

The World Future Energy Summit 2026, set in Abu Dhabi, will highlight AI's transformative role in achieving global clean energy goals. The event will feature the FUSE AI Zone and the inaugural Artificial Intelligence Conference, showcasing AI's potential in enhancing energy production, efficiency, and sustainability.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Abudhabi | Updated: 27-11-2025 18:20 IST | Created: 27-11-2025 18:20 IST
AI Revolutionizes Clean Energy: Spotlight on World Future Energy Summit 2026
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a significant move towards clean energy transformation, the World Future Energy Summit 2026, hosted in Abu Dhabi, is set to spotlight the role of artificial intelligence (AI) in reshaping the global energy landscape. From January 13-15, industry leaders and experts will gather to explore AI's impact on energy production, transmission, and distribution.

The summit, part of Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week, will introduce the FUSE AI Zone, a platform hosting over 40 companies displaying state-of-the-art AI solutions aimed at driving clean energy and climate resilience. Additionally, the inaugural Artificial Intelligence Conference will delve into responsibly deploying AI to accelerate advancements in infrastructure and smart cities.

Key discussions will focus on how AI's predictive capabilities can optimize clean energy management and address challenges like energy policy gaps and carbon footprint reduction. The summit underscores AI's potential to power sustainable energy systems and meet the region's ambitious clean energy targets, as highlighted in the 2025 AI and Technology Insights Report.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Delhi's Offline Classes Resume Amidst Easing Air Pollution Restrictions

Delhi's Offline Classes Resume Amidst Easing Air Pollution Restrictions

 India
2
Delhi Initiates Third-Party Audit to Combat Waterlogging

Delhi Initiates Third-Party Audit to Combat Waterlogging

 India
3
Karnataka's Political Chessboard: High Command Holds the Key

Karnataka's Political Chessboard: High Command Holds the Key

 India
4
Fresh Leadership Appointed to Propel Bengaluru Suburban Railway Project

Fresh Leadership Appointed to Propel Bengaluru Suburban Railway Project

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can AI ever be conscious? New research lays out most powerful arguments against it

Green taxes boost production but hurt renewable energy access in Africa

Modern AI models may hold key to understanding how brain actually learns

Technology investments fail without strong organizational values

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025