Vietnam Warms to Chinese 5G: Strategic Shift or Tech Gamble?

Vietnam's relations with China are warming as it embraces Chinese firms Huawei and ZTE for 5G tech. This shift amid souring U.S. ties via tariffs raises Western alarms about national security. Hanoi, strategically vital, prioritizes integration over Western apprehension about Chinese digital involvement.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-11-2025 06:03 IST | Created: 28-11-2025 06:03 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a significant development, Vietnam has awarded a series of contracts to Chinese telecom giants Huawei and ZTE for the supply of 5G technology, marking a shift in its technological alliances. Sources reveal that these moves are being closely monitored by Western officials who are wary of Beijing's growing influence.

Historically hesitant to adopt Chinese technology, Vietnam is now welcoming the shift amid strained relations with the United States over trade tariffs, while also nurturing its proximity-driven ties with China. Huawei has secured smaller tenders, complementing contracts awarded to Ericsson, Nokia, and Qualcomm, public procurement data indicates.

The contracts have triggered discussions among Western diplomats about potential security risks, as these Chinese firms are banned from U.S. networks due to national security concerns. Vietnam's strategic alliance with China may lead to significant economic integration, potentially impacting its technological landscape.

