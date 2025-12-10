South Korea Imposes AI Ad Labeling to Combat Deceptive Promotions
South Korea is set to require labeling of advertisements made with artificial intelligence technologies from next year, aiming to tackle deceptive promotions involving deep-faked celebrities or fabricated experts. The government will impose fines and update regulations to enhance monitoring and remove such ads, with a focus on protecting consumers.
- Country:
- South Korea
South Korea has announced a new policy requiring advertisers to label ads made with artificial intelligence technologies, following a surge in misleading promotions featuring deep-faked celebrities. The government's initiative aims to safeguard consumers, especially older adults, who might struggle to discern AI-generated content.
Prime Minister Kim Min-seok chaired a policy meeting, where officials agreed to intensify screening and eliminate deceptive ads. The new rules, requiring clear labeling of AI-generated content, are part of a broader attempt to maintain market integrity and are expected to take effect in 2026.
The move comes amid concerns over false advertisements, such as gambling and cosmetics promotions, spread via platforms like Facebook and YouTube. The government plans to update laws and impose stricter monitoring to curb these practices, as well as encourage further development of AI technology for safety measures.
(With inputs from agencies.)
