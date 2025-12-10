Left Menu

South Korea Imposes AI Ad Labeling to Combat Deceptive Promotions

South Korea is set to require labeling of advertisements made with artificial intelligence technologies from next year, aiming to tackle deceptive promotions involving deep-faked celebrities or fabricated experts. The government will impose fines and update regulations to enhance monitoring and remove such ads, with a focus on protecting consumers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Seoul | Updated: 10-12-2025 13:27 IST | Created: 10-12-2025 13:27 IST
South Korea Imposes AI Ad Labeling to Combat Deceptive Promotions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • South Korea

South Korea has announced a new policy requiring advertisers to label ads made with artificial intelligence technologies, following a surge in misleading promotions featuring deep-faked celebrities. The government's initiative aims to safeguard consumers, especially older adults, who might struggle to discern AI-generated content.

Prime Minister Kim Min-seok chaired a policy meeting, where officials agreed to intensify screening and eliminate deceptive ads. The new rules, requiring clear labeling of AI-generated content, are part of a broader attempt to maintain market integrity and are expected to take effect in 2026.

The move comes amid concerns over false advertisements, such as gambling and cosmetics promotions, spread via platforms like Facebook and YouTube. The government plans to update laws and impose stricter monitoring to curb these practices, as well as encourage further development of AI technology for safety measures.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Licences of tourist establishments in Goa not having fire safety compliance will be cancelled: CM Sawant.

Licences of tourist establishments in Goa not having fire safety compliance ...

 India
2
Rising Tensions: U.S. Criticizes China Over Radar Targeting of Japanese Aircraft

Rising Tensions: U.S. Criticizes China Over Radar Targeting of Japanese Airc...

 Global
3
MGM Slam: Tennis Titans Clash in Vegas for Million-Dollar Prize

MGM Slam: Tennis Titans Clash in Vegas for Million-Dollar Prize

 Global
4
When you win elections, EC is great; when you lose, EC is incompetent, such double standards will not work: Amit Shah in Lok Sabha.

When you win elections, EC is great; when you lose, EC is incompetent, such ...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Reinventing Health Supply Chains for Climate Resilience and Emission Reduction

From Coal to Clean Jobs: How Nations Support Workers in the Shift to Sustainability

Psychosis in the Machine: RAND Study Probes AI’s Cognitive Dangers and Strategic Risks

Libya 2025: Turning Oil Wealth into Sustainable Growth Amid Deep Governance Strains

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025