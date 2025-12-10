IIT Bombay and Groww Foundation Unite for Deep-Tech Transformation
IIT Bombay and Groww Foundation have launched a partnership to boost deep-tech innovation through the Desai Sethi School of Entrepreneurship. The collaboration offers a new innovation space, mentorship, and resources to student teams, facilitating the transformation of ideas into solutions, while fostering sustainable growth.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 10-12-2025 17:35 IST | Created: 10-12-2025 17:35 IST
- Country:
- India
IIT Bombay has entered into a strategic partnership with the Groww Foundation to enhance deep-tech innovation and strengthen its translational research ecosystem.
The collaboration will center around the Desai Sethi School of Entrepreneurship, utilizing its vibrant environment to support early-stage innovators with essential infrastructure and mentorship.
The initiative promises to aid approximately 400 student teams over four years in developing their ideas into viable solutions, advancing both technological and social innovations.