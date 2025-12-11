Left Menu

AI Spending Sparks Fear on Wall Street

Wall Street's Nasdaq dipped as concerns over Oracle's AI spending plans overshadowed positive signals from the Federal Reserve. Oracle stock plunged due to underwhelming forecasts, prompting fears of an AI bubble. Other tech stocks fell, while the Dow saw gains amid economic movements.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-12-2025 20:53 IST | Created: 11-12-2025 20:53 IST
AI Spending Sparks Fear on Wall Street
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Wall Street witnessed a downturn in the Nasdaq index on Thursday, as Oracle's aggressive AI spending plans eclipsed optimism stemming from the Federal Reserve's dovish economic signals.

Oracle shares plummeted by 14% following disappointing quarterly forecasts and increased spending projections, reviving fears of a decelerating profitability trajectory for AI companies. This led to a surge in the cost of insuring Oracle's debt, reminiscent of the early 2000s dotcom bust.

The broader tech sector also experienced declines, with the S&P 500 technology segment dropping 1.6% and Nvidia's shares falling by 3.1%. Meanwhile, the Federal Reserve reduced borrowing costs, though Chair Jerome Powell hinted at pausing easing actions, bringing some investor relief amidst global expectations of higher interest rates by 2026.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
EU's Bold Move: Freezing Russian Assets for Ukraine Aid

EU's Bold Move: Freezing Russian Assets for Ukraine Aid

 Russia
2
Mitch Hay's Stellar Debut Boosts New Zealand's Lead Over West Indies

Mitch Hay's Stellar Debut Boosts New Zealand's Lead Over West Indies

 United States
3
India's Pragmatic Approach: Re-engaging with Afghanistan

India's Pragmatic Approach: Re-engaging with Afghanistan

 Global
4
Patrick Willis Gears Up for the Super Bowl's Bay Area Comeback

Patrick Willis Gears Up for the Super Bowl's Bay Area Comeback

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI can help combat trillions in global money laundering losses

AI and big data boost crisis response efficiency, yet adoption remains uneven worldwide

AI models struggling to keep pace with exploding medical data volumes

Systemic barriers blocking technology adoption in primary sector

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025