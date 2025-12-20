Zonair3D Launches Clean-Air Experience Centres in India
Zonair3D, a European company specializing in air purification technology, enters the Indian market with experience centres in New Delhi and Mumbai. These centres showcase the impact of clean air. The company plans further expansion, targeting corporate and institutional clients with its medical-grade air purification systems.
Zonair3D, a leading European clean-air technology firm, has officially entered the Indian market by launching its sophisticated air purification solutions.
The company inaugurated experience centres in New Delhi and Mumbai, with plans to expand across the country. These centres aim to provide visitors a firsthand experience of truly clean air.
Targeting corporate entities and institutions as potential clients, Zonair3D, established in 2006, offers systems capable of providing zero-particulate medical-grade air for various settings, including homes, hospitals, and public spaces.
