Zonair3D Launches Clean-Air Experience Centres in India

Zonair3D, a leading European clean-air technology firm, has officially entered the Indian market by launching its sophisticated air purification solutions.

The company inaugurated experience centres in New Delhi and Mumbai, with plans to expand across the country. These centres aim to provide visitors a firsthand experience of truly clean air.

Targeting corporate entities and institutions as potential clients, Zonair3D, established in 2006, offers systems capable of providing zero-particulate medical-grade air for various settings, including homes, hospitals, and public spaces.

(With inputs from agencies.)