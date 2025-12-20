Left Menu

Zonair3D Launches Clean-Air Experience Centres in India

Zonair3D, a European company specializing in air purification technology, enters the Indian market with experience centres in New Delhi and Mumbai. These centres showcase the impact of clean air. The company plans further expansion, targeting corporate and institutional clients with its medical-grade air purification systems.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 20-12-2025 22:16 IST | Created: 20-12-2025 22:16 IST
Zonair3D Launches Clean-Air Experience Centres in India
  • Country:
  • India

Zonair3D, a leading European clean-air technology firm, has officially entered the Indian market by launching its sophisticated air purification solutions.

The company inaugurated experience centres in New Delhi and Mumbai, with plans to expand across the country. These centres aim to provide visitors a firsthand experience of truly clean air.

Targeting corporate entities and institutions as potential clients, Zonair3D, established in 2006, offers systems capable of providing zero-particulate medical-grade air for various settings, including homes, hospitals, and public spaces.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bangladesh Mourns: Youth Leader's Funeral Amid Unrest

Bangladesh Mourns: Youth Leader's Funeral Amid Unrest

 Bangladesh
2
Elise Stefanik Exits Politics to Focus on Family

Elise Stefanik Exits Politics to Focus on Family

 Global
3
Justice Department Documents Stir Epstein Controversy Anew

Justice Department Documents Stir Epstein Controversy Anew

 Global
4
Brazil's Bolsonaro Granted Medical Leave Amid Legal Turbulence

Brazil's Bolsonaro Granted Medical Leave Amid Legal Turbulence

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart farming: Big Data and AI redefine agricultural decision-making

Last-mile delivery becomes urban pressure point: Can integrated smart logistics fix it?

AI prompts now shape how machines think and decide

Rage bait goes automated as AI reshapes online discourse

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025