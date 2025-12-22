Left Menu

Japan's H3 Rocket: Missed Orbit and Missed Opportunities

Japan's H3 rocket, designed for global competitiveness, failed to place its satellite into orbit. This is a setback for Japan's space program, following a similar failure in its debut flight. Investigations are underway as the nation aims to establish its own precise geolocation system.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Tokyo | Updated: 22-12-2025 14:36 IST | Created: 22-12-2025 14:36 IST
Japan's H3 Rocket: Missed Orbit and Missed Opportunities
  • Country:
  • Japan

In a significant setback, Japan's H3 rocket failed to insert its satellite into the planned orbit, marking the second failure for the nation's new flagship rocket. This incident highlights the challenges Japan faces in establishing a more precise geolocation system, independent from U.S. GPS reliance.

The Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA) reported an unexpected premature cutoff in the rocket's second-stage engine burn. As a result, officials could not confirm the separation of the satellite from the rocket, leaving its status and location uncertain. A government task force is investigating the incident.

Despite these challenges, JAXA remains optimistic about the H3's potential. The ambitious project aims to increase Japan's presence in the global space market by offering a commercially competitive and reliable space transport option. However, recent failures cast a shadow on these goals.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Lucas Alario's Double Seals Estudiantes' Dramatic Trophy Win

Lucas Alario's Double Seals Estudiantes' Dramatic Trophy Win

 Global
2
WWII Navy veteran Ira 'Ike' Schab, one of last remaining Pearl Harbor survivors, dies at 105

WWII Navy veteran Ira 'Ike' Schab, one of last remaining Pearl Harbor surviv...

 United States
3
In Pursuit of Peace: The Great Gamble in Ukraine's Future

In Pursuit of Peace: The Great Gamble in Ukraine's Future

 Global
4
Rain Interrupts England's Chase on Final Day

Rain Interrupts England's Chase on Final Day

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Data centres can go green with biomass, water retention and clean power

Sustainable AI remains possible but only with strong governance and regulation

IT governance boosts sustainability only through digital financial transformation

EU AI Act risks failure without strong enforcement capacity

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025