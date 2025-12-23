China's Long March 12A Rocket: A Mixed Success
China's Long March 12A rocket had a partial success during its inaugural flight. While the first stage was not recovered, the second stage successfully reached its intended orbit. This mixed outcome was reported by China's state-run Xinhua news agency.
China's ambitious space program faced a setback on Monday as the initial stage of the Long March 12A rocket was not recovered following its maiden voyage.
However, the mission was not a total loss, as the second stage of the rocket achieved its objective by successfully entering the planned orbit, according to the state-run Xinhua news agency.
This mixed success highlights both the challenges and achievements in China's ongoing efforts to advance space exploration.
