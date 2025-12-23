Left Menu

ISRO's LVM3-M6 Launch: Entering New Frontiers with Bluebird Block-2

ISRO's LVM3-M6 rocket is set to launch the Bluebird Block-2 satellite, the heaviest payload ever placed into low Earth orbit by the agency. This mission, a collaboration with AST SpaceMobile, aims to provide high-speed cellular broadband to smartphones worldwide, marking a significant milestone in space-based communication technology.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Sriharikota | Updated: 23-12-2025 17:43 IST | Created: 23-12-2025 17:43 IST
ISRO's LVM3-M6 Launch: Entering New Frontiers with Bluebird Block-2
  • Country:
  • India

On Tuesday, ISRO initiated the 24-hour countdown for the launch of its LVM3-M6 rocket, which will carry the next-generation US communication satellite, Bluebird Block-2. The launch is scheduled for 8.54 am on Wednesday from India's second launch pad at the Satish Dhawan Space Centre, Sriharikota.

The communication satellite, weighing 6,100 kg, is the heaviest payload ISRO has ever attempted to place into the Low Earth Orbit (LEO). The previous heaviest was the LVM3-M5 Communication Satellite 03, weighing 4,400 kg, successfully launched in November 2023. This mission is part of a commercial contract between NewSpace India Ltd (NSIL), ISRO's commercial arm, and US firm AST SpaceMobile.

AST SpaceMobile aims to develop the first space-based cellular broadband network, directly accessible by smartphones. This mission will enable widespread global connectivity, offering 4G and 5G services. The 15-minute flight will position the satellite approximately 600 km above Earth, expanding connectivity possibilities significantly.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Coast Guard Pursues Sanctioned Oil Tanker Amid Geopolitical Tension

U.S. Coast Guard Pursues Sanctioned Oil Tanker Amid Geopolitical Tension

 Global
2
Yen's Tumble: BOJ's Rate Hike Stirs Forex Markets

Yen's Tumble: BOJ's Rate Hike Stirs Forex Markets

 Global
3
Najib Razak's Fate Hangs in Balance Amid 1MDB Corruption Scandal

Najib Razak's Fate Hangs in Balance Amid 1MDB Corruption Scandal

 Global
4
Australia's Natural Gas Reservation Proposal: A New Policy to Secure Domestic Supply

Australia's Natural Gas Reservation Proposal: A New Policy to Secure Domesti...

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI’s greatest risk is obedience, not autonomy, researchers warn

AI reshapes India’s cybercrime landscape, raising urgent legal, ethical, and forensic challenges

Urban AI surveillance fuels privacy fears and behavioral control

How generative AI is redefining teaching, learning, and academic authority

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025