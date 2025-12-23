ISRO's LVM3-M6 Launch: Entering New Frontiers with Bluebird Block-2

On Tuesday, ISRO initiated the 24-hour countdown for the launch of its LVM3-M6 rocket, which will carry the next-generation US communication satellite, Bluebird Block-2. The launch is scheduled for 8.54 am on Wednesday from India's second launch pad at the Satish Dhawan Space Centre, Sriharikota.

The communication satellite, weighing 6,100 kg, is the heaviest payload ISRO has ever attempted to place into the Low Earth Orbit (LEO). The previous heaviest was the LVM3-M5 Communication Satellite 03, weighing 4,400 kg, successfully launched in November 2023. This mission is part of a commercial contract between NewSpace India Ltd (NSIL), ISRO's commercial arm, and US firm AST SpaceMobile.

AST SpaceMobile aims to develop the first space-based cellular broadband network, directly accessible by smartphones. This mission will enable widespread global connectivity, offering 4G and 5G services. The 15-minute flight will position the satellite approximately 600 km above Earth, expanding connectivity possibilities significantly.

