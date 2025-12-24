Left Menu

ISRO's Bahubali Rocket Makes History with Heaviest Satellite Launch

ISRO's LVM3-M6 rocket successfully launched a 6,100 kg US communication satellite into orbit, marking a historic feat for India's space agency. The BlueBird Block-2, part of a global LEO mission, enhances mobile connectivity. This mission showcases India's growing prowess in the global space industry.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Sriharikota | Updated: 24-12-2025 17:22 IST | Created: 24-12-2025 17:22 IST
In a groundbreaking mission this Christmas Eve, India's heaviest rocket, LVM3-M6, accomplished a historic milestone by successfully placing a 6,100 kg US communication satellite into orbit. Described as a 'season's gift' to the nation by ISRO's chief, the launch took place on Wednesday, showcasing India's advancing capabilities in space exploration.

The BlueBird Block-2 satellite, which is the heaviest ever launched from Indian soil, is part of a larger Low Earth Orbit (LEO) mission providing direct-to-mobile connectivity globally. This includes 4G and 5G services such as voice and video calls and streaming, thus enabling enhanced global telecommunications.

The LVM3-M6 launch was a commercial partnership between NewSpace India Ltd and the US-based AST SpaceMobile. The rocket, nicknamed 'Bahubali,' successfully delivered the satellite into its precise orbit, marking the launch as another achievement in India's impressive and growing list of space accomplishments.

AI’s greatest risk is obedience, not autonomy, researchers warn

AI reshapes India’s cybercrime landscape, raising urgent legal, ethical, and forensic challenges

Urban AI surveillance fuels privacy fears and behavioral control

How generative AI is redefining teaching, learning, and academic authority

