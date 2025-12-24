ISRO's Bahubali Rocket Makes History with Heaviest Satellite Launch
ISRO's LVM3-M6 rocket successfully launched a 6,100 kg US communication satellite into orbit, marking a historic feat for India's space agency. The BlueBird Block-2, part of a global LEO mission, enhances mobile connectivity. This mission showcases India's growing prowess in the global space industry.
In a groundbreaking mission this Christmas Eve, India's heaviest rocket, LVM3-M6, accomplished a historic milestone by successfully placing a 6,100 kg US communication satellite into orbit. Described as a 'season's gift' to the nation by ISRO's chief, the launch took place on Wednesday, showcasing India's advancing capabilities in space exploration.
The BlueBird Block-2 satellite, which is the heaviest ever launched from Indian soil, is part of a larger Low Earth Orbit (LEO) mission providing direct-to-mobile connectivity globally. This includes 4G and 5G services such as voice and video calls and streaming, thus enabling enhanced global telecommunications.
The LVM3-M6 launch was a commercial partnership between NewSpace India Ltd and the US-based AST SpaceMobile. The rocket, nicknamed 'Bahubali,' successfully delivered the satellite into its precise orbit, marking the launch as another achievement in India's impressive and growing list of space accomplishments.
