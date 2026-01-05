Left Menu

Tech Turf Trouble: COAI Challenges Direct-to-Mobile Trials

The industry body COAI has raised concerns over a direct-to-mobile broadcasting technology test conducted by Prasar Bharati without involving key stakeholders, arguing it threatens spectrum use for 5G. COAI emphasizes a transparent evaluation with all affected parties to ensure fair and comprehensive assessment.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 05-01-2026 17:20 IST | Created: 05-01-2026 17:20 IST
Tech Turf Trouble: COAI Challenges Direct-to-Mobile Trials
  • Country:
  • India

The Cellular Operators Association of India (COAI) has voiced concerns over tests on a Direct-to-Mobile (D2M) broadcasting service commissioned by Prasar Bharati, underlining the lack of involvement of key telecom operators and device manufacturers. This technology could enable live TV broadcasts directly on mobile phones, bypassing cellular networks.

The COAI criticized the absence of a transparent, inclusive process, crucial for evaluating potential interference with 5G spectrum and network integrity. Despite a tech test with IIT Kanpur and other partners, the telecom body insists on engaging all stakeholders for a holistic and credible assessment.

COAI Director General SP Kochhar stated that a fair evaluation, accounting for consumer safety and the future of telecom networks, is essential. The group has called for comprehensive re-evaluation that includes relevant parties and considers global technology standards.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Mystery Surrounds Auto-Rickshaw Driver's Death; Was It Murder or Accident?

Mystery Surrounds Auto-Rickshaw Driver's Death; Was It Murder or Accident?

 India
2
Nicolas Maduro's American Legal Showdown: Troubling Charges Unleashed

Nicolas Maduro's American Legal Showdown: Troubling Charges Unleashed

 Global
3
Indian Railways: Transformation on Track with Robust Budget Utilization

Indian Railways: Transformation on Track with Robust Budget Utilization

 India
4
Delhi Municipal Corporation Eyes Civic Boost in Revised Budgets

Delhi Municipal Corporation Eyes Civic Boost in Revised Budgets

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How AI is reshaping economic and environmental future of agricultural enterprises

Smart cities bet on AI efficiency, governance still catching up

Trust, not technology, is driving the future of fintech adoption

Cities are drowning in waste and data-driven systems may be the only way out

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026