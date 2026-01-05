Tech Turf Trouble: COAI Challenges Direct-to-Mobile Trials

The Cellular Operators Association of India (COAI) has voiced concerns over tests on a Direct-to-Mobile (D2M) broadcasting service commissioned by Prasar Bharati, underlining the lack of involvement of key telecom operators and device manufacturers. This technology could enable live TV broadcasts directly on mobile phones, bypassing cellular networks.

The COAI criticized the absence of a transparent, inclusive process, crucial for evaluating potential interference with 5G spectrum and network integrity. Despite a tech test with IIT Kanpur and other partners, the telecom body insists on engaging all stakeholders for a holistic and credible assessment.

COAI Director General SP Kochhar stated that a fair evaluation, accounting for consumer safety and the future of telecom networks, is essential. The group has called for comprehensive re-evaluation that includes relevant parties and considers global technology standards.

(With inputs from agencies.)