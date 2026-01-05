Tech Turf Trouble: COAI Challenges Direct-to-Mobile Trials
The industry body COAI has raised concerns over a direct-to-mobile broadcasting technology test conducted by Prasar Bharati without involving key stakeholders, arguing it threatens spectrum use for 5G. COAI emphasizes a transparent evaluation with all affected parties to ensure fair and comprehensive assessment.
The Cellular Operators Association of India (COAI) has voiced concerns over tests on a Direct-to-Mobile (D2M) broadcasting service commissioned by Prasar Bharati, underlining the lack of involvement of key telecom operators and device manufacturers. This technology could enable live TV broadcasts directly on mobile phones, bypassing cellular networks.
The COAI criticized the absence of a transparent, inclusive process, crucial for evaluating potential interference with 5G spectrum and network integrity. Despite a tech test with IIT Kanpur and other partners, the telecom body insists on engaging all stakeholders for a holistic and credible assessment.
COAI Director General SP Kochhar stated that a fair evaluation, accounting for consumer safety and the future of telecom networks, is essential. The group has called for comprehensive re-evaluation that includes relevant parties and considers global technology standards.
