Karnataka Expands Rural English Learning through British Council Partnership

Karnataka's government partners with the British Council to enhance English learning in rural areas by expanding library services. The initiative increases British Council Library Corners from 10 to 70, providing English books and digital resources, aiming at improving access to education and social mobility for rural youth.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 12-03-2026 20:39 IST | Created: 12-03-2026 20:39 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Karnataka government is taking significant steps to enhance English language learning across rural areas, expanding its collaboration with the British Council. This initiative aims to triple the number of British Council Library Corners in Gram Panchayat Arivu Kendras from 10 to 70, boosting library services and knowledge access.

In a statement, the Minister for Rural Development and Panchayat Raj and IT/BT, Priyank Kharge, underscored the importance of these libraries as centers of learning during the pandemic. He noted that the partnership would provide 3,000 English children's books, free digital library access, and critical resources for young rural learners.

The initiative reflects the state's commitment to creating one of India's largest rural knowledge networks, with plans to establish thousands of additional village libraries. The move ultimately seeks to increase educational opportunities, employability, and social mobility for young people in rural Karnataka.

(With inputs from agencies.)

