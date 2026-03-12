Karnataka Expands Rural English Learning through British Council Partnership

The Karnataka government is taking significant steps to enhance English language learning across rural areas, expanding its collaboration with the British Council. This initiative aims to triple the number of British Council Library Corners in Gram Panchayat Arivu Kendras from 10 to 70, boosting library services and knowledge access.

In a statement, the Minister for Rural Development and Panchayat Raj and IT/BT, Priyank Kharge, underscored the importance of these libraries as centers of learning during the pandemic. He noted that the partnership would provide 3,000 English children's books, free digital library access, and critical resources for young rural learners.

The initiative reflects the state's commitment to creating one of India's largest rural knowledge networks, with plans to establish thousands of additional village libraries. The move ultimately seeks to increase educational opportunities, employability, and social mobility for young people in rural Karnataka.

