Presidential Visit Highlights Milestone for Manipal Tata Medical College
The prestigious Manipal Tata Medical College in Jamshedpur hosted India's President, Smt. Droupadi Murmu, marking a significant event for medical education in Jharkhand. The visit emphasized MTMC's achievements and the determination of its students, exemplified by the inspiring story of Smt. Purnima Hembram.
The Manipal Tata Medical College (MTMC) in Jamshedpur recently hosted the Hon'ble President of India, Smt. Droupadi Murmu. The event marked a pivotal moment for medical education and health infrastructure in Jharkhand, showcasing MTMC's achievements.
The President was warmly welcomed by dignitaries including Shri Santosh Kumar Gangwar, Jharkhand's Governor, and Shri Irfan Ansari, the state's Health Minister. The visit featured group photographs with faculty and students, along with the planting of a Miyazaki mango sapling.
President Murmu praised the students' resilience, singling out Smt. Purnima Hembram for her determination to succeed academically despite personal challenges. Her visit underscored MTMC's growing reputation and the importance of continuing progress in the region.
