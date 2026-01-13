Demand for Justice and Accountability in Crans-Montana Tragedy

The tragic fire in Crans-Montana, Switzerland, which killed 40 people, mostly teenagers, and injured 116, demands broader criminal investigation extending to local authorities, according to lawyer Romain Jordan. Jordan, representing over 20 burn victims, plans to seek millions in compensation for each injury and substantial sums for each death.

Local authorities are under scrutiny after missing several annual safety checks at the venue where the fire occurred. Sparkling candles ignited soundproof foam, leading to chaos as crowds attempted to escape through a narrow exit, creating a deadly situation. Currently, French owners of the bar, Jacques and Jessica Moretti, are under investigation, accused of negligent homicide, with Jacques detained.

Jordan criticized the upscale town's request to be involved in the legal proceedings, labeling it insensitive. He also highlighted the need for state financial support for the victims, advocating for a fund to aid them pending a legal ruling. Families, left in turmoil, are pressing for clear answers and justice.

