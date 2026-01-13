Left Menu

Pawar and Fadnavis Clash in Pre-Poll 'Friendly Fight' Drama

Maharashtra's civic polls have seen a verbal sparring match between Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar over alleged 'friendly fights' in Pune. The allies have hit a rift, with Pawar denying such fights with the BJP and criticizing the government's civic management.

In the run-up to the January 15 civic polls, Maharashtra's political landscape saw tension between Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Deputy CM Ajit Pawar. Both leaders exchanged charged remarks over the dynamics within Pune district, reflecting deeper rifts in the ruling alliance.

Despite being a part of the BJP-led coalition, Ajit Pawar's NCP has aligned with the faction led by his uncle Sharad Pawar, creating political friction. Fadnavis expressed his dissatisfaction with Ajit Pawar's criticism of the BJP, questioning the integrity of this supposed alliance.

On the campaign trail, both leaders addressed various allegations, notably regarding civic body corruption and financial promises. While Fadnavis ridiculed the NCP's promises, Pawar defended their stance, emphasizing accountability and reform. Voter turnout on January 15 will serve as a litmus test of these political dynamics.

