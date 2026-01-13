Left Menu

Spy Games: Ukrainian Duo Nabbed in Explosive Plot

Germany indicted two Ukrainians involved in a Russian spy plot to detonate packages in Europe. The plot highlights fears of hybrid attacks amid the Russia-Ukraine conflict, despite Russia denying involvement. Arrests and extraditions are underway, linking the suspects to intelligence actions and incendiary device logistics investigations.

Updated: 13-01-2026 19:20 IST
  • Country:
  • Germany

German prosecutors have charged two Ukrainians with ties to Russian spy services in an alleged plot to detonate explosive packages across Europe. This case, along with recent incidents, underscores the escalating threat posed by hybrid attacks following Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Russia, however, denies any involvement in these activities. In March 2025, suspects identified as Daniil B, Vladyslav T, and Yevhen B, who faces a separate prosecution, reportedly sent packages equipped with GPS trackers from Cologne to Ukraine, following orders from Russian intelligence agents in Mariupol.

The operation aimed to assess logistics for future incendiary device shipments intended to cause significant harm in Germany or elsewhere en route to Russian-unoccupied Ukrainian territories. The German authorities arrested Daniil B and Vladyslav T in May, with Yevhen B extradited after his arrest in Switzerland. Legal proceedings are expected to commence soon.

(With inputs from agencies.)

