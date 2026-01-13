Trump's Bold Message to Iranian Protesters: Change on the Horizon

In a statement issued on Tuesday, U.S. President Donald Trump called on Iranian citizens to keep their protests alive, offering a broad, though unspecified promise of forthcoming assistance.

Trump delivered his message through a post on Truth Social, urging 'Iranian Patriots' to 'TAKE OVER YOUR INSTITUTIONS!!!' He stopped short of elaborating on the nature of the support promised.

Furthermore, Trump declared he had canceled all scheduled meetings with Iranian officials as a stance against the 'senseless killing' of protesters, emphasizing his administration's disapproval of the ongoing violence in Iran.

(With inputs from agencies.)