Trump's Bold Message to Iranian Protesters: Change on the Horizon
U.S. President Donald Trump encouraged Iranian protesters to continue their efforts and promised assistance without specifying details. He announced a cancellation of meetings with Iranian officials until the protests' 'senseless killing' halted. Trump's statement was shared via the Truth Social platform.
Updated: 13-01-2026 20:26 IST | Created: 13-01-2026 20:26 IST
- United States
In a statement issued on Tuesday, U.S. President Donald Trump called on Iranian citizens to keep their protests alive, offering a broad, though unspecified promise of forthcoming assistance.
Trump delivered his message through a post on Truth Social, urging 'Iranian Patriots' to 'TAKE OVER YOUR INSTITUTIONS!!!' He stopped short of elaborating on the nature of the support promised.
Furthermore, Trump declared he had canceled all scheduled meetings with Iranian officials as a stance against the 'senseless killing' of protesters, emphasizing his administration's disapproval of the ongoing violence in Iran.
