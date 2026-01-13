Left Menu

Trump's Bold Message to Iranian Protesters: Change on the Horizon

U.S. President Donald Trump encouraged Iranian protesters to continue their efforts and promised assistance without specifying details. He announced a cancellation of meetings with Iranian officials until the protests' 'senseless killing' halted. Trump's statement was shared via the Truth Social platform.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 13-01-2026 20:26 IST | Created: 13-01-2026 20:26 IST
Trump's Bold Message to Iranian Protesters: Change on the Horizon
Donald Trump
  • Country:
  • United States

In a statement issued on Tuesday, U.S. President Donald Trump called on Iranian citizens to keep their protests alive, offering a broad, though unspecified promise of forthcoming assistance.

Trump delivered his message through a post on Truth Social, urging 'Iranian Patriots' to 'TAKE OVER YOUR INSTITUTIONS!!!' He stopped short of elaborating on the nature of the support promised.

Furthermore, Trump declared he had canceled all scheduled meetings with Iranian officials as a stance against the 'senseless killing' of protesters, emphasizing his administration's disapproval of the ongoing violence in Iran.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Iran's Rising Death Toll Amidst Protests: A Nation on Edge

Iran's Rising Death Toll Amidst Protests: A Nation on Edge

 United Arab Emirates
2
SIR Sparks Political Controversy in West Bengal

SIR Sparks Political Controversy in West Bengal

 India
3
Supreme Court Examines Transgender Athletes and State Laws

Supreme Court Examines Transgender Athletes and State Laws

 Global
4
Clintons Defy Congressional Subpoena in Epstein Probe

Clintons Defy Congressional Subpoena in Epstein Probe

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking SDG priorities as 2030 approaches

Unchecked AI growth could deepen climate chaos

AI and AR form powerful engagement loop in global e-commerce platforms

Algorithm-led healthcare forces rethink of consent, accountability, and diagnosis

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026