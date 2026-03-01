NORKA Roots Special Helpline Assists Amid Middle East Conflict

In response to the ongoing Israel-Iran conflict, NORKA Roots has established a 24-hour helpdesk, which has fielded 541 calls by 6 pm on Sunday, as confirmed by officials. The Chief Minister's Office highlighted that the calls were predominantly from abroad, though a significant portion came from within India.

The helpdesk received calls from various countries, including 78 from the UAE, 49 from Qatar, and 39 from Bahrain, among others. Expatriates have sought immediate help, mainly concerning medication and documentation assistance. Norka Roots, in collaboration with Loka Kerala Sabha members, ensured the required support was extended in time.

Efforts are also underway to provide shelter in Bahrain, and a special help group has been formed to oversee these operations. Continuous coordination with the Indian government and relevant entities continues to ensure comprehensive aid to Non-resident Keralites during the conflict, emphasizing reliance on information from official sources.