NORKA Roots Special Helpline Assists Amid Middle East Conflict

NORKA Roots has set up a 24-hour helpdesk in response to the Israel-Iran conflict, receiving 541 calls by Sunday evening. The helpdesk supports expatriates needing urgent assistance, including those stranded due to travel disruptions and those requiring document replacements. Coordination continues with various organizations for effective aid.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 01-03-2026 19:56 IST | Created: 01-03-2026 19:56 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
In response to the ongoing Israel-Iran conflict, NORKA Roots has established a 24-hour helpdesk, which has fielded 541 calls by 6 pm on Sunday, as confirmed by officials. The Chief Minister's Office highlighted that the calls were predominantly from abroad, though a significant portion came from within India.

The helpdesk received calls from various countries, including 78 from the UAE, 49 from Qatar, and 39 from Bahrain, among others. Expatriates have sought immediate help, mainly concerning medication and documentation assistance. Norka Roots, in collaboration with Loka Kerala Sabha members, ensured the required support was extended in time.

Efforts are also underway to provide shelter in Bahrain, and a special help group has been formed to oversee these operations. Continuous coordination with the Indian government and relevant entities continues to ensure comprehensive aid to Non-resident Keralites during the conflict, emphasizing reliance on information from official sources.

