Left Menu

Tragedy in Dudhwa: Rhinoceros Killed in Rare Tiger Attack

A female rhinoceros named Rajeshwari was killed by a tiger in Dudhwa Tiger Reserve's Rhino Rehabilitation Area-1. Forest officials, led by Dr. H Rajamohan, investigated the rare incident. Dudhwa houses 40 rhinos under Project Rhino, launched in 1984 to protect the species.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lakhimpurkheri | Updated: 04-03-2026 21:02 IST | Created: 04-03-2026 21:02 IST
Tragedy in Dudhwa: Rhinoceros Killed in Rare Tiger Attack
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A tragic incident unfolded at the Dudhwa Tiger Reserve as a female rhinoceros, identified as 'Rajeshwari,' fell victim to a tiger attack on Wednesday. Forest officials, including Field Director and Chief Conservator of Forests Dr. H Rajamohan, discovered the carcass during a routine patrol.

The attack occurred at the Amha water pool in the reserve's south Sonaripur range, where the patrolling team spotted a tiger climbing onto the rhino. Rajamohan detailed that the carcass was half-submerged in water with clear signs of injuries inflicted by the tiger.

An investigative panel formed to ascertain the cause of death confirmed the injuries were the result of the tiger assault. The reserve is home to around 40 rhinos, maintained under Project Rhino since its establishment in 1984. This incident marks a rare case of fatal conflict within the habitat, as no such occurrences have been reported in recent years.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Ivory Coast Slashes Cocoa Prices Amid Global Market Slump

Ivory Coast Slashes Cocoa Prices Amid Global Market Slump

 Global
2
Kerala's Zebra Crossing Drive: Enhancing Pedestrian Safety

Kerala's Zebra Crossing Drive: Enhancing Pedestrian Safety

 India
3
Tensions Escalate: Strait of Hormuz Crisis Chokes Oil Supply

Tensions Escalate: Strait of Hormuz Crisis Chokes Oil Supply

 Global
4
Indian Army Seeks New Recruits: Massive Porter Recruitment Drive Announced

Indian Army Seeks New Recruits: Massive Porter Recruitment Drive Announced

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can Mozambique Revive Growth and Deliver Jobs for Its Young Population?

Can AI Judge Economic Risk? IMF Tests GPT on Global Surveillance Reports

Slovakia Moves Toward Sustainable Well-Being Over Pure Economic Growth

Mexico’s Semiconductor Strategy: Seizing Opportunity in a Shifting Global Order

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026