Tragedy in Dudhwa: Rhinoceros Killed in Rare Tiger Attack

A tragic incident unfolded at the Dudhwa Tiger Reserve as a female rhinoceros, identified as 'Rajeshwari,' fell victim to a tiger attack on Wednesday. Forest officials, including Field Director and Chief Conservator of Forests Dr. H Rajamohan, discovered the carcass during a routine patrol.

The attack occurred at the Amha water pool in the reserve's south Sonaripur range, where the patrolling team spotted a tiger climbing onto the rhino. Rajamohan detailed that the carcass was half-submerged in water with clear signs of injuries inflicted by the tiger.

An investigative panel formed to ascertain the cause of death confirmed the injuries were the result of the tiger assault. The reserve is home to around 40 rhinos, maintained under Project Rhino since its establishment in 1984. This incident marks a rare case of fatal conflict within the habitat, as no such occurrences have been reported in recent years.

